Mi 9 has thinnest chin in the ¥3999 (~$600) category, photos of space gray variant, retail box and Alita grip case revealed

By the time the Mi 9 launches, there will be little we won’t know about the 2019 flagship already. Xiaomi is super excited about the new phone and keeps sharing details of the device.

The company’s CEO, Lei Jun, has revealed on his Weibo page a few more details about the flagship’s design. This time around, he talks about the phone’s chin which he says is 40% smaller than that of the Mi 8. He also claims there is no phone priced under the ¥3999 (~$600) category that has a chin as thin as the Mi 9.

To back up his claims, the CEO shared an image that compares the thickness of the chin of a number of phones such as the OPPO R17, the Honor V20, the Huawei Nova 4, and the Vivo X23 against that of the Mi 9 which has the thinnest chin at 3.6 mm. It is followed by the Vivo X23 whose chin measures 3.8 mm.

In other news, Xiaomi’s president, Lin Bin, also shared an official render of the Deep Space Gray variant of the Mi 9 and a picture of the phone’s retail box. This is the first time we are seeing the gray variant, which looks classy by the way, and now we know the phone will be available in three color variants including purple and blue.

The retail box is actually bland. It is off-white and has a “9” written on top. There is no image of the phone itself and the famous Mi logo is missing.

Lei Jun also shared photos of a special edition Alita: Battle Angel grip case. The case is similar to the Wang Roy TFBoys case but comes in black with the film’s name written on the back of the phone. Xiaomi will also sell a red version of the case which has “Xiaomi” written in white text.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 launches on February 20 and will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 855 processor, triple rear cameras, and a 3500mAh battery with 27W fast charging. It will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

