Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 617 vs Snapdragon 652: First Benchmark Comparison

by Joe ago 12

ASUS announced the new ZenFone 3 smartphone, which was one of the first phones to feature the 14nm based Snapdragon 625 chipset. Interestingly, Samsung recently announced the Galaxy C7 handset in China, which also came with the same Snapdragon 625 chip. Since this is a new chip from Qualcomm, we are eager to see the first set of benchmark results for the SoC, and looks like they are quite satisfactory. Although the ZenFone 3 wasn’t available for testing, the Galaxy C7 was, which meant that we can see the initial performance of the chipset. The results come from a Chinese website, who tested out the C7 with Snapdragon 625 on board.

These scores also help us to compare Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 617 vs Snapdragon 652.

The Snapdragon 625 SoC, like its name suggests, is placed between the Snapdragon 617 and Snapdragon 652 chipsets. And the benchmark scores reveal that it performs perfectly, according to its placement.

In the AnTuTu test, the Galaxy C7 powered by SD625 managed to score just above 60,000 points. In the geekbench 3 test, this chip managed to get 782 in the single core test and 4330 in the multi-core test.

Now, the results for Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 617 are just as we expected. The Snapdragon 617 chip which is placed below the 625 scores just above 700 points in the Geekbench 3 single-core test and around 3100 points in the multi-core test. Since even the Snapdragon 625 chip is based on Cortex A53 cores in an eight core architecture, the single core test is similar, around 780 points. On the other hand, Qualcomm has bumped up the clock speed from 1.5Ghz on the SD617 to 2GHz on the SD625, and hence, we see a great improvement in the multi-core test scores (4330) on the new chip. In case you are wondering, Snapdragon 617 gets around 45K on AnTuTu, which is way less than SD625’s core of 60K+.

Now, coming to the Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 625 comparison, we referred to the score posted by the mighty OPPO R9 Plus. It managed to get a score of around 82,000 in the AnTuTu test and 1518 (single-core) and 4899 (multi-core) in the Geekbench 3 tests. As you can see, this is clearly better than the scores on Snapdragon 625 that we saw above. The Cortex A72 cores definitely help the SD652 out-perform the SD625.

As always, we would like to note that benchmarks tests only tell one part of the story. But it does give us an idea about the basic Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 617 vs Snapdragon 652 performance.

So, what do you think about the new Snapdragon 625? Seems like a powerful SoC that can drive the mid-range market.

  • Ben

    I think Qualcomms idea behind 14nm S625 is to safe energy compared to its 28nm predeseccor not to be faster in single core using apps.

    • Mishab Ansari

      yeah definately it drains less battery as compared to 28nm architecture

  • Muhammad Yasir

    i will still love a CHEAP 652 phone !

    • AtereJr

      Try the Le2 652 version, perhaps it might just do the trick for you.

      • Muhammad Yasir

        price for international buyers ?

        • AtereJr

          Just $10 more than the x20 version. A seller on Aliexpress confirmed this.

          • Muhammad Yasir

            great 😀

    • Steven Fox

      Get an SD625 one, Xiaomi Redmi 4 should pack it.
      625 is a newer tech and it`s more battery friendly(smaller chip, built in 14nm nod).
      I would pick a Zenfone 3(regular with SD625 for a review as soon as it becomes available).
      Lots of those 652/650 phones pack 2K screens, which negates the performance difference.

      • Muhammad Yasir

        when is the redmi 4 releasing ?

        q2. whats a 14nm nod?

        q3. can u explain the last sentence “Lots of those 652/650 phones pack 2K screens, which negates the performance difference.” AGAIN ?!

        • Steven Fox

          Redmi 4 should be releasing near Fall.
          14 nm nod is the fabrication process they used for the chip, the lower the nod the smaller the chip(or you can put more cores, clock them higher)
          Basically this is the most advanced process to date, and a mid-range chip has never used it(usually too expensive)
          So it should mean that chip will be extremely battery friendly and won`t overheat at all.
          Most of the Snapragon 652 phones come in with 2K display resolution that just eats up the extra performance it has to offer over the SD625 device(as it`s meant for 1080p).

      • pao

        True. Qualcomm is quite cunning with the 652. i can’t wait for proper reviews of the 625.

  • MrcheGuev

    So at the end does it worth buying a SD625 phone or a SD652 phone ?