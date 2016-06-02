Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 617 vs Snapdragon 652: First Benchmark Comparison

ASUS announced the new ZenFone 3 smartphone, which was one of the first phones to feature the 14nm based Snapdragon 625 chipset. Interestingly, Samsung recently announced the Galaxy C7 handset in China, which also came with the same Snapdragon 625 chip. Since this is a new chip from Qualcomm, we are eager to see the first set of benchmark results for the SoC, and looks like they are quite satisfactory. Although the ZenFone 3 wasn’t available for testing, the Galaxy C7 was, which meant that we can see the initial performance of the chipset. The results come from a Chinese website, who tested out the C7 with Snapdragon 625 on board.

These scores also help us to compare Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 617 vs Snapdragon 652.

The Snapdragon 625 SoC, like its name suggests, is placed between the Snapdragon 617 and Snapdragon 652 chipsets. And the benchmark scores reveal that it performs perfectly, according to its placement.

In the AnTuTu test, the Galaxy C7 powered by SD625 managed to score just above 60,000 points. In the geekbench 3 test, this chip managed to get 782 in the single core test and 4330 in the multi-core test.

Now, the results for Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 617 are just as we expected. The Snapdragon 617 chip which is placed below the 625 scores just above 700 points in the Geekbench 3 single-core test and around 3100 points in the multi-core test. Since even the Snapdragon 625 chip is based on Cortex A53 cores in an eight core architecture, the single core test is similar, around 780 points. On the other hand, Qualcomm has bumped up the clock speed from 1.5Ghz on the SD617 to 2GHz on the SD625, and hence, we see a great improvement in the multi-core test scores (4330) on the new chip. In case you are wondering, Snapdragon 617 gets around 45K on AnTuTu, which is way less than SD625’s core of 60K+.

Now, coming to the Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 625 comparison, we referred to the score posted by the mighty OPPO R9 Plus. It managed to get a score of around 82,000 in the AnTuTu test and 1518 (single-core) and 4899 (multi-core) in the Geekbench 3 tests. As you can see, this is clearly better than the scores on Snapdragon 625 that we saw above. The Cortex A72 cores definitely help the SD652 out-perform the SD625.

As always, we would like to note that benchmarks tests only tell one part of the story. But it does give us an idea about the basic Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 617 vs Snapdragon 652 performance.

So, what do you think about the new Snapdragon 625? Seems like a powerful SoC that can drive the mid-range market.

