Nokia to Launch A Mysterious Smartphone With Powerful Specs in China?

Nokia is all set to make a comeback to the world of smartphones early in 2017. Fresh information suggests that the Finnish company is prepping a special smartphone with impressive internals exclusively for Chinese audience apart from the other rumored Nokia Android smartphones.

The Nokia D1C midrange smartphone has been in the rumors for quite some time. It may not be the real name of the and is likely to come with a different moniker at launch. However, apart from Nokia D1C, the company is rumored to be working on a special smartphone for its fans in China.

Special Nokia Smartphone Arriving Exclusively for China

Leaked information coming from China that the mysterious Nokia smartphone has impressive configuration but it is not a flagship device. Like the rumored Nokia Android flagships for 2017, this special phone is expected to come loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

It will be powered SD 6XX series chipset. However, it is unclear whether it will feature Snapdragon 625/626 SoC or the more powerful Snapdragon 652/653 chipset from Qualcomm. The SoC will be coupled with 4 GB of RAM along with a native storage of 64 GB.

Design to be its USP?

What’s interesting about the upcoming special smartphone from Nokia is its design. The phone is said to feature a non-round design, so maybe it’s similar to the Lumia design with sharp corners. Its chassis is rumored to be entirely made up of metal. The placement of the antenna bands on the device will be similar to what is present on iPhone 7.

Nokia will be returning to the world of smartphones to take on newer rivals by the end of January or early in February 2017. As far as the pricing of the mysterious Nokia smartphone is concerned, it is expected to launch with an affordable pricing to attract the home market.

