Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Gets New Color Variants

When a phone gets a new color variant its like its launching afresh. An example is what Samsung did with the Samsung S7 Edge, releasing a Coral Blue and Black Pearl variant and raking in more money in sales. Surprisingly, very few companies cash in on that but it seems Xiaomi gets the idea seeing as they have released two new color variants for the Redmi Note 4.

Originally available in gold, silver, and gray, Xiaomi has added blue and black color variants to the Redmi N0te 4. And they sure look very beautiful. The Redmi Note 4 takes over from last year’s Redmi Note 3 and should naturally be the head of the Redmi line but instead it is the dual-camera wielding Redmi Pro that takes the position.

The new color variants are limited to the 3GB + 32GB and 3GB+64GB models only but the price still remains 999 yuan (~$144).

READ MORE: Xiaomi Portable car Air Purifier Launching Soon

The Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch display, a Helio X20 chip, a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, 5P lens, and a f/2.0 aperture. There is a fingerprint scanner below the shooter, a 5MP camera up front, and a 4100mAh battery that is now becoming the signature battery size for the Redmi series.