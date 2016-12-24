The Honor 8 will Get Nougat Update in February 2017

Honor’s new baby might be the Honor Magic but the phone that really raised its popularity this year is the Honor 8. The Honor 8 is sort of Huawei’s contestant in the High-End Low Price (HELP) category of phones which features contenders like the OnePlus 3/3T and ZTE Axon 7.

The Honor 8 runs Android Marshmallow out of the box but there is a beta version of Nougat for it available for those willing to try it out. But if you prefer the final and stable release, you might not have to wait for too long as Huawei has announced that the Honor 8 will be getting updated to Android Nougat in February 2017 which is technically just a month away since this month is sort of over already.

The Nougat update will also see the phone get the new EMUI 5.0 skin which brings new features such as the option to choose between using an app drawer or not. It will also come with a feature called Private Space which allows you to create a second section on your phone for private apps and files; and another feature called App Twin that lets you setup two Facebook and Whatsapp accounts on the same phone.

The Honor 8 is a 5.2-inch device with a 1080p display, 4GB of RAM, 32/64GB of storage, a Kirin 950 SoC, dual 12MP cameras at the back, an 8MP camera in front, and a 3000mAh battery under the hood. It is priced between $275 to $290 for the 32GB version and $340 to $370 for the 64GB model.

