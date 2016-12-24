New Spy Photos of Nokia’s Upcoming Phone Shows Cut-Out for Physical Home Button?

New spy photos of Nokia’s upcoming android phone has surfaced online and although the images are blurry, it gives us a pretty important detail. The configuration of the navigation buttons.

The images show that Nokia is settling for capacitive buttons as we can see the back and recent apps buttons on the left and right respectively. But instead of the circular home button, there is a cut-out for what appears to be a physical home button which we presume will also double as a fingerprint scanner.

Other details we can make out from the images is the Nokia logo at the top right corner, a front-facing camera and a speaker grille.

The unnamed Nokia phone is reported to have a 5.2-inch display but other configurations are unknown. Nokia is returning to the smartphone market with at least 3 phones next year. The known models are the Nokia C1, Nokia D1C, and Nokia Z2 Plus.