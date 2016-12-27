HMD Global To Announce At least 4 New Nokia Phones between Q2 and Q3 2017

HMD Global is the new company with the license to release phones under the Nokia brand. The company already announced new phones this month, the Nokia 150 and Nokia 150 Dual feature phones. However, the first set of Nokia smartphones under the new company will be announced at The Mobile World Congress in February.

New reports coming in say the company is working with Taiwanese supply chain companies in order to release four new models slated to launch in Q2 and Q3 of next year.

According to the source,the four new models will have screen sizes falling between 5.0 and 5.7-inches and will sport WQHD or FHD resolutions. The source also says that display suppliers will include LG Display, Century Technology (CTC) and Innolux, while Foxconn subsidiary, FIH Mobile will serve as production partner.

While HMD Global has not confirmed which phones will be launching at MWC, guesses are that one of the two devices will be the Nokia D1C which is rumored to be available in two versions with different display sizes, camera sensors, and memory. The version with the lower specs is said to be called the Nokia E1.

Another device that is expected to surface at the event is the dual-camera sporting Nokia C1. While the Nokia C1 is just basically renders, the Nokia Z2 Plus seems to be a more realistic choice seeing as it already made an appearance on GeekBench.

Source