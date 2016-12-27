Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X in Works? Beefed-Up Edition of Redmi Note 4 to Rival Meizu M5 Note?

Xiaomi has recently launched two new color editions of Redmi Note 4. Fresh rumors suggest that the Chinese company is now working on a beefed-up edition of Redmi Note 4.

The Redmi Note 4 was announced in August this year in China. The Xiaomi smartphone features MediaTek MT6797 Helio X20 chipset under its hood. Well-known leakster from China, Reviewer has revealed on Weibo that the Redmi Note 4X may arrive as an upgraded version of Redmi Note 4.

Redmi Note 4X Key Specs

The leakster has also revealed its key specs. The rumored device is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 653 chipset. It is pegged to arrive with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of RAM.

The Redmi Note 4 is currently available for purchase in China. The Standard version of the phone that is priced at 899 Yuan ($129) features 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. The High edition of Redmi Note 4 costs 1,199 Yuan ($172). It features 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of native storage.

Redmi Note 4X Arriving to Take On Meizu M5 Note?

Rumors have it that the Redmi Note 4X with 4 GB of RAM and native storage 64 GB will arrive as a rival product for Meizu M5 Note highest configuration model that features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

As far as design is concerned, the Redmi Note 4X may not sport the chassis that is available on Note 4. Like Note 4, the Note 4X may feature 5.5-inch full HD display, Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS with MIUI 8.0, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel selfie camera and 4,100 mAh battery.

The Meizu M5 Note comes with a USB Type-C port, a feature that is absent on Redmi Note 4. There is no confirmation on whether the Note 4X would feature a USB Type-C port.

