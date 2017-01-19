Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with Snapdragon 625 Chip Launched

Xiaomi has launched a new version of the Redmi Note 4 in India, infusing a new Snapdragon 625 chip into the smartphone. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was first unveiled in China in August last year sporting a MediaTek Helio X20 chipset and really the device didn’t fare very well when compared to the Redmi Note 3 which it took over the baton from.

The launch is coming in India, a market where Xiaomi had fared pretty well last year, especially with its Redmi series. The launch in India could also indicate that the smartphone will go global, hitting other continents and countries in the near future. The main selling point of the Redmi Note 4 is definitely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset onboard which many would prefer over the Helio X20 on the India version. The new chipset also brings into the mix a more efficient battery management than the Redmi Note 3.

Basically, the Redmi Note 4 adopts the same design as the Helio X20-powered version, sporting an aluminum unibody and a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass on top. The device comes in three memory variants, a base variant with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, another with 3GB RAM + 32GB of storage and a top model with 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. There is also a large 4,100mAh battery crammed inside the smartphone.

The camera remains the same 13MP rear sensor with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and LED flash, as well as a 5MP selfie shotter up front. The SD 625-powered Redmi Note 4 version also retains the dual SIM capability, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE and runs on MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It is worthy of note that MIUI-8 based on Android Nougat is currently in beta testing and should be available on the Redmi Note 4 whenever the stable ROM is available.

Pricing & Availability

Coming to the price, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 2GB + 32GB will sell for 9,999 Rupees ($146), while the 3GB + 32GB goes for 10,999 Rupees ($161), and the 4GB RAM + 64GB for 12,999 Rupees ($190). The Redmi Note 4 comes in gold, dark gray, and black color variants and will be available from January 23 at 12 noon via Mi.com and Flipkart. Also note that a blue variant was recently added to the lineup in China but it is not clear if that one will be available on this global edition.