Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Benchmarked Ahead of MWC 2017 Announcement

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) with a model number of SM-J727A has been spotted on GFXBench. The smartphone that is pegged to get unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 is also expected to debut in the U.S.

On GFXBench, the Galaxy J7 (2017) is listed with a 5.5-inch display that offers an HD resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels. It will be fueled by Exynos 7870 chipset that includes a 1.5 GHz octa-core processor and Mali-T830 graphics. The SoC is coupled with 2 GB of RAM.

The native storage of the device is of 16 GB. It is pegged to feature an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Other rumors indicate that it will be featuring a 13-megapixel rear camera. It will be arriving with Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

Earlier in this month, the smartphone was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform with Snapdragon 625 chipset onboard along with 2 GB of RAM and native storage of 16 GB. Hence, rumors indicate that the Exynos and Snapdragon chipset editions of Galaxy J7 (2017) would be available in different markets. It will be packed with a 3,000 mAh battery.

A video based on leaked renders of Galaxy J7 (2017) suggests that it will be coming with a revamped design compared to the predecessor model. It seems to sport a horizontal metallic strip on the place where the rear camera is located. The smartphone is expected to come in color choices of dark grey and white.

There is no information available on the pricing and the availability of Galaxy J7 (2017). The smartphone has been recently certified by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. Well-known leakster, Evan Blass, has revealed that it would be arriving with AT&T, U.S. Cellular and Verizon.

The smartphone is slated to get announced at MWC 2017. The Seoul-based firm has teased that it will be announcing the much-awaited Galaxy Tab S3 tablet during the Feb. 27 press conference. The company is also rumored to run a preview video of Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone at the upcoming press meet.

