LG G6 Could be Priced $50 Higher than LG G5 at launch
The media is reverberating presently with news concerning the two major smartphone makers in Korea, taking about LG and Samsung. LG is expected to launch its next-gen flagship LG G6 on February 26 and we have been fed daily with leaks concerning the flagship.
The rumor mill is agog once again with news that the LG G6 would launch with a higher price tag than its predecessor. The increment is said to be to the tune of between $40 – $50 and the reason for this is said to be tied to the new features the G6 brings along with it. One of the rumored inclusion is an IP 68 certification which allows the G6 to be able to withstand submersion in water of 5 feet depth for up to 30 minutes. The G6 is also rumored to come with a premium glass chassis with a sealed battery compartment. Don’t forget also that the G6 is touted as packing a battery that just won’t explode even under heat.