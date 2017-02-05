Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Officially Teased as Coming Soon, Likely on February 16

The Spring Festival holiday is over and Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is returning from the holidays with a bang. The company is set to launch another smartphone in the budget Redmi series, this time the Redmi Note 4X. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X has been the subject of several leaks, including those of its renders. The device also appeared on TENAA about a month ago and now, the company has officially teased what should be the launch of the device on February 16.

The teaser which appeared via Xiaomi phone’s Weibo account and was also shared on the Redmi phone Weibo account gave the idea that the company would be announcing a new celebrity spokesperson on the 8th of this month who will bring a special gift on Valentine’s day which is February 14. However, the presence of the enlarged number 16 on the teaser could be an indication that the Redmi Note 4X, which was also mentioned in the post, could be launched on February 16.

The Redmi Note 4X TENAA listing and earlier leaks hint at a device with a 5.5-inch 1080 pixels display which would be powered by a Snapdragon 653 processor and packing a 4,000mAh battery. The device would come in two memory version of 4GB RAM + 32GB of storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB of storage. So there you have it, another thousand yuan flagship on the way. The Redmi devices are known for their cheap price tag and the Redmi Note 4X is said to be no different.

