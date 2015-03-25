Red Pepper Note brings MT6752 octa-core processor & 2GB RAM to the 699 Yuan ($112) market

We were quite impressed with the Little Pepper which was rumored to hit the markets for an affordable price. But, Beidou’s second brand takes things to a whole new level.

The Red Pepper Note brings upper mid-range specs at a price that’s usually reserved for entry level handsets. In fact, the phone is priced exactly the same as its predecessor. But the hardware has been improved drastically.

From the name itself you know that the phone is a phablet. It comes with a large 5.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720p. The Red Pepper Note features the fast MT6752 64-bit octa-core processor with 2GB of DDR2 RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There is a 13MP rear camera along with a 5MP front shooter.

The Red Pepper Note supports 4G LTE networks and dual SIM dual standby. There’s also a large 3100 mAh battery on board to power all the specs. As for software, it runs on Android 4.4 version with some extra features such as back gestures.

Even for its 699 Yuan price tag, the phone looks solidly built. Its not too big with the measurements, 154.8 * 78.9 * 9.1mm. It comes in white and black versions along with other colors such as green, yellow, blue, red etc.

The Beidou Red Pepper Note is already available for pre-order from JD.com. The units will start shipping from April 7.

So, are you impressed with this 699 Yuan ($112) Red Pepper Note?