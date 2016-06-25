Vernee Thor Getting a Third OTA Update Next Week
If you were to conduct a survey to ask why people choose a particular brand over another, regular updates and support will most likely be the response. Personally, it is a deal breaker for me when a device doesn’t get support anymore a few months after purchase just because there’s a newer phone available (manufacturers that release new phones every month should take note). So when I see a brand that takes updates very important, I tend to give them a little more respect.
The Vernee Thor has already received two updates since its release and the company is telling their fans to prepare for a third one next week. They’ve released a change log detailing what fixes will be coming to the phone below:
- Fixed the problem of proximity sensor failing under direct sunlight.
- Lowered standby power consumption when cellular data, WiFi or Bluetooth is on.
- Addressed potential security or storage leakage issue when WiFi or Bluetooth is on.
- Enhanced 2G network access speed.
- Fixed WiFi On but no internet connection when the device is far from AP.
- Google Security Patch.
The Vernee Thor has a 5” HD screen, 3GB RAM, 16GB of ROM, dual SIM slots, 13MP/5MP cameras, a fingerprint scanner, runs android marshmallow, and sports a 2800mAh battery.
