PPTV King 7 Review – The Most Underrated Cheap Android Phablet?

You know, I’ve reviewed quite a few smartphones over the time but some of the devices keep astonishing me. I just came across the unknown and unheard 6” all-metal phone that is called PPTV King 7. It not only looks great but it is powerful and it costs just $130. Learn more in our full review.

PPTV King 7 Review: VIDEO REVIEW

PPTV King 7 Review: UNBOXING

The phone ships in a premium box where all the items are packed neatly but there are no extras included.

PPTV King 7 Review: DESIGN

p1040056jpg

p1040246jpg

p1040079jpg

The King 7 is a truly premium-looking device since it is made almost entirely of metal (except for the top and bottom parts for antennas), the metal buttons are tactile, and they do not rattle, and finally, the phone sits nicely in the hand.

p1040028jpg

The phone is huge due to its 6” display, which has 2K resolution and it is definitely one of the best panels you can’t find on any device in this price range. I know that many people complain about the black bezels around the display but I’m okay with that. Well, you can’t have it all at this price point.

p1040233jpg

We have an 8MP camera and a nice pulsing notification LED light on the front. I don’t like the fact that there are only the on-screen navigation keys but at least you can switch the position of them.

p1040235jpg

As for the main camera, we have a 13MP shooter that is coupled with a dual-tone dual LED flash.

p1040082jpg

When it comes to audio, the loudspeaker is easily one of the best in this price range.

p1040085jpg

Also, the sound quality via earphones is just great since the PPTV phone has a built-in Hi-Fi audio chip. Finally, the top-mounted IR blaster works just fine with my Samsung TV.

PPTV King 7 Review: HARDWARE and PERFORMANCE

p1040042jpg

When it comes to the specs, the King 7 is a little outdated but it is still plenty powerful for such a low price.

The phone ships with the Helio X10 chip, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which can be further expanded via the microSD card slot.

The 3D gaming experience is pretty good. Although you may see some skipped frames on the highest graphics in some games but switching graphics to medium solves the issue.

PPTV King 7 Review: BENCHMARKS

PPTV King 7 Review: USER INTERFACE

As far as the user interface, you will love it or hate it. The phone runs on the outdated Android 5.1 and there is a heavily customised PP OS UI skin on top of it.

The performance of the UI is pretty good as I didn’t have any lags or stutter. You may love the user interface because there are plenty of customization options, various settings and tweaks to play with. On the other hand, you may hate it since there is no app tray, the icons look cartoonish and you may not need all those extra features if you are a more conservative user.

p1040052jpg

Well, I can definitely live with this user interface as it has been running smoothly but I always prefer stock Android, so I downloaded the third-party launcher.

PPTV King 7 Review: IMAGE QUALITY

IT IS HIGHLY-RECOMMENDED TO DOWNLOAD FULL RESOLUTION CAMERA SAMPLES TO SEE THE ACTUAL IMAGE QUALITY. THE PICTURES UPLOADED ON THE WEBSITE ARE 50% SMALLER IN RESOLUTION.

As for image quality, you should not expect any stellar results from a cheap phone like this. Still, you may get some nice-looking photos that are pretty sharp and detailed. However, the camera has some issues with the edge-to-edge focusing and there could a little bit more detail in some of the shots.

The selfie camera has a pretty aggressive beautification mode so the images will definitely look great on social media.

The video quality is just mediocre as on most of the cheap phones. Unfortunately, I could not play any 4K video samples on my Mac due to format compatibility issues but make sure to check out the video description for original camera samples. See the video review or download original camera samples using the link below.

Download full resolution camera samples 

PPTV King 7 Review: CONNECTIVITY

p1040054jpg

When it comes to connectivity, the phone performs well. The signal strength and call quality are good, the Wifi, Bluetooth and GPS work fine.

PPTV King 7 Review: BATTERY LIFE

The King 7 ships with the 3610mAh battery and it has to power a huge 2K resolution display. I was sceptical once I first saw the spec sheet but surprisingly, I managed to get over 5 hours of screen-on time on a mixed use, which is a good result. Unfortunately, the phone does not ship with the fast charger.

N.B. charging graph indicates the time when the phone was connected to the computer for approx. 1-2 mins for data transfer.

PPTV King 7 Review: CONCLUSIONS

p1040058jpg

Honestly, I have never heard about the PPTV company before but the King 7 exceeded my expectations, to say the least.

For the price of just $130, this phone is a great value since it has an excellent build quality, very nice and sharp 6” 2k display, a little outdated but still decent specs, feature-rich UI and a pretty good overall performance.

p1040076jpg

Obviously, the phone is not for everyone due to its size. Also, some may hate the black bezels around the display, the phone runs on the outdated Android 5.1 and there is no fingerprint sensor.

p1040242jpg

Still, if you consider that this phone has a decent camera, great sound quality and a pretty good battery life, the PPTV King 7 is an awesome phone for the price, despite previously mentioned shortcomings.

If you consider that this phone has a decent camera, great sound quality and a pretty good battery life, the PPTV King 7 is an awesome phone for the price, despite previously mentioned shortcomings.

  • Saku

    I love the fat cat 😍

    But like usual, good review.

  • Andrei

    Hello Linus,
    Does this phone has an Official ROM with Google apps and OTA update? Or does it run on a modified software installed by the resseler?
    This is an important aspect when buying a chinese phone.

    • hi, yes, official rom

  • Tremaine Underwood

    Thank you Linus, awesome review!!! This device seems to almost have gone unnoticed, I think I might have been the person that brought this to your attention ;-).

    • thanks! yeah, it is a great device for the price!

      • Luciano

        Hi Linus, hope you are well. Are you going to review the Redmi 4 Prime soon? If it is the case, could you please let us know about the sound quality of the speaker and also the output sound from the 3.5mm jack? You have probably already received the phone already and playing with it, please let me know your feelings about the sound quality. I am asking that because I am about to order the phone today. Thanks.

  • Bility

    Hi Linus, Thanks for a good review, I have been looking at this phone for a while now but am not sure how to install Google Services on it any idea how to install this?

    • Rob

      It comes pre-installed so don’t worry about it.

  • Rob

    Well I own 2 of these handsets and have being eyeing them up since they released last year at over $350! I have to disagree with a few points in your review however as I’ve been using them both for well over a month now. Firstly something I noticed comparing the 2 handsets side by side is the screens are different and although they are both running identical roms the camera apps are also slightly different (the 1 has more features).

    The 3G reception is weak on both handsets, wi-fi also drops fairly often for no apparent reason and the phone requires a reboot to fix it. You also failed to mention the ‘no ringtone’ issue that these phones are plagued with, an incoming call doesn’t ring or vibrate so easy to miss a call unless you happen to be looking at your phone at the time. There is a ROM update but it has to be installed manually via a pc to install it, so not ideal for some people who have no experience in such matters.

    The battery life is also really poor, I find I have to charge the phone at least once throughout the day and sometimes a second time if I play a few games and it runs quite hot! The video camera though is incredible, far superior to my 1080p camcorder, really haven’t seen a phone come close in this regard.

    That’s my 2 cents worth that I though I should mention to potential buyers, however the screen is really beautiful.

    • Steve B

      Probably a mix of older and newer stock, as a commercial failure these have been dumped in to the reseller market. Also reseller’s tweak the ROMs, especially on China only devices.
      Had one of these which i gave to my son, didn’t have the issues others have experienced, apart from poor battery life, but that was to be expected, surprised at Linus’ findings on that one. I have King 7S on the way too as that is now also reduced and actually cheaper than (what I paid for) the King 7.

      • Alessandro

        how much did you pay for 7? and how much for 7s?
        i ordered the7s from gearbest BUT…….i think i will receive the 7!
        it is almost impossible they truly sell the 7d, it is hard to find, don’t you think?

        i prefer the 7 for better moding ecc…. but to have a 3d stereoscopic qhd panel is VERY NICE, considering that i loved so much my lg optimus 3d in the past.

        i think gearbest labeled 7s but they actually sell 7. when i will receive it i will update….

        • Steve B

          I thought the same, but enough people queried Gearbest on this in the Q&A section and they confirmed several times. Also this is a presale, still waiting for stock which suggests it should be the 7S as stock of 7 has been available on reseller market for a while now. It’s been a commercial failure so I guess after the sell off of the cheaper version, the 7s has to follow, that’s the hope at least.
          Can’t remember exact price as it was 3 months ago I bought the King 7, but it was roughly $10-20 more than Gearbest price.

          • Alessandro

            gearbest has a flash sale, nota PRE sale…. they have it in stock.
            Ok we well see what version we will receive 😉
            i sincerely think the 7…not 7s, because i’ve never seen on a blog or youyube a review of the 3d ( S) variant.

            i can only find info about THE PRESENTATION of ot… but i don’t know if it ever hit the market for real…. because no one has the 3d panel reviewed.

            however, 110usd is a great price for 7 or 7s….a 3d panel cuts 50% of pixels to let you see 3d effect so 3d on a 2560×1440 panel is THE BEST POSSIBLE AT THE MOMENT….. and for 110usd it’s a steal

          • Steve B

            Well Flash sale, but not shipped until Dec 2nd at earliest, might not be until Dec 14th, and no stock available outside that offer. They also insist its the 7s in Q&A. They have now deleted some of the duplicate questions, but at least one remains where they confirm it.
            I couldn’t find any reviews of the standard King 7 either until the recent stock availability though resellers, same for other phones I’ve got recently that suffered similar commercial fate i.e. Ramos Max1. Had to take a gamble, and only now are resellers supplying reviewers.
            I’m pretty confident it is the King 7s. Stock of the standard King 7 has probably all been snapped up, so logically that only leaves 7s left to discount.
            I got similar great deals on the Iuni U2 3GB and Gionee E7 3GB a few back, plus also Yotaphone 2 and Ramos Max1 recently (and of course King 7). Sometimes it’s great for us consumers when these projects don’t work out.

          • Alessandro

            i like your argumentation, i notice you are a nice follower like me …of the phone trend prices 🙂
            however…. i have to say you that bangood initially had the king7 sold at 129usd…then recently arrived to 119 flash sale, and just 2 /3 days later gearbest offered it at the shocking price of 109, i must admit i didn’t notice the “final s”, but considering the “same” period banggood ( and others if i remember) offered the same phone, i suspect it’s the NOT 3d variant, just because imho that version is only a presale manifest….but the real production could have jumped the S stock.

            however if it is 3d it is a steal for sure, i ask you:
            after the lg optimus 3d, how many other phones did REALLY arrive to the market? i sincerely don’t remind anything…. 🙁 i’ve read of some vkworld phones with auto-stereoscopic 3d but i don’t know if a phone really hitted the market.

            but i can say that 3d need higher resolution and 720p or 1080 is not great…. so the king7s qith QHD panel is the best solution for 3d 🙂 but sadly there is NO SUPPORT OF THE COMMUNITY for 7s version.
            i come from ITALY…….and an italian forum does have support(guides for root,modding,xposed…) for the king 7, not 7s.

            however speaking about your other purchases i don’t like them 😛 because some are with little displays… or tiny batteries, and i only like phones from 5,7 to 6 inches….. the ramos mos1 is nice BUT too much big, and for the price of 130usd…..there’s near the XIAOMI MAX at just 180usd…..but it’s infinitely better with snap650 and xiaomi quality.

            i think you should also follow the prices of the redmi pro, that phone sold very BAD, the name is very unpleasant….”redmi pro” and people don’t understand if note3 pro, 3pro, note 4 pro…
            but i think that if we fly over the problem of having helio x20/25 …..the rest of the prone is really high spec, with dual camera, front fingerprint reader, oled display, brushed aluminum…. and I SUPPOSE last stocks of the 128gb version will be sold at a low price…. something like about 200usd ( it’s already at 250usd)

          • Steve B

            It will be a case of wait and see i guess, but the delay is hopeful to me. And Gearbest’s insistence that it is the 7s, always useful to get a further discount if it proves not to be. Paypal is also useful here.
            There was also previously the Takee 1 3D phone which caused a stir last year when discounted to $100 from it’s original $500 price. It proved so popular that it was even refreshed with new colours for limited additional run at the lower price and attempts made to update to the latest Android, though this inevitably failed I believe as the 3D process was badly affected. It was well reviewed at the lower price, but still the PPTV is a beast in comparison, so fingers crossed.

          • Alessandro

            i asked to gb the same question, same reply 7s!
            wow we hopely will see a 3d qhd in our hand. i hope at least root and xposed will be compatible…
            i leave u my mail so u can write me and add me to skype, to help each other if u are interrsted like me in root and xposed or just discover every bug or functionality of the king7s.
            iam4ever @ ymail . com

          • Steve B

            Thanks. Looking forward to this one, hopefully will arrive before Christmas. Will need to find a screen protector, my son just scratched his King 7 from a minor fall.

          • Alessandro

            i have ordered from aliexpress a silicon cover for 1,2 usd

          • Alessandro

            hei, good and bad news!! gearbest shipped 2 days ago my phone…but the bad news is that i noticed one change into purchase page, they renamed king 7 in the title. 🙁 🙁 have you noticed?

            and guess what? THEY REMOVED ALL QUESTIONS ABOUT the doubt if it is 7 or 7s. i made a question, they replied, and you also saw another replied question, same reply THEY SAY IT WAS 7S.

            oh fucxx i told you there are any 7S in the world sold…. it was just a prototype/concept never sold. i’m a littl agry… but i have on my email the reply of gearbest :

            “Hello alessandro,
            Please note that this phone comes with 7s version.
            Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions.”

            so if i will receive 7…. i wil lask for a refund…they are totally disturbed 🙁

          • Steve B

            Hi, no hadn’t noticed that, but possibly they ran out of stock of 7s after sale offer finished, it would always have been limited stock. Mine actually shipped on 1st December, so should be here any day now. Will confirm as soon as it arrives. At least the despatch email still states 7s if we need to complain.

          • Alessandro

            my despatch email states the new name without S… 🙁

          • Steve B

            Unfortunately your fears are correct, it is the standard 7 model. I’m going to complain tonight. Do you have a copy of the confirmation that it was the 7s they sent you?

          • Alessandro
          • Steve B

            I have screenshots of the original sales page (it’s still in Google cache) plus
            my order and shipping confirmation, both of which still state King 7s.

            They have altered my online order to remove the ‘s’.

            I will let you know how I get on, but to be honest I haven’t opened the phone yet as I only wanted it for the 3D novelty. I’d already got one previously that I gave to my son, it’s great for him for the screen quality and gaming ability, but having compared them, I preferred the Ramos Max 1 for its even larger screen, great battery life with fast charge and slightly better camera. So this one is a bit redundant to me now, very annoying..!

            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/4ff7c5084e1b6d87ca435ce3394a8e4277cd50244d91a06c81d9042bc850b623.jpg

          • Alessandro

            thanks for the screenshot, sorry but i am not able to see the old cached page. sincerely i never used chache by google… but now trying to see… i only can find a snapshoot of 12december chached. ( already changed in 7)

            how is the battery life of pptv? ok ramos has 6000mah but it’s not a phone for everyone…6,4inches are too much difficult to bring with you without a BAG. 6 inches is the limit for transportability.

            when i receive pptv i think i will try to mod it, installing twrp and root, and of course xposed. i hope to keep this phone for at least 6/12 months 😛 to jump to a next level kind of edgeless smartphones that should be lauched in 2017, similar to xiaomi MIX. i like too much bezelless phones… they’re my dream.

          • Alessandro

            hello, i still wait for my shipment. did u request a partial refund yo gearbest?

            besides,i have 1 question…. comparing mos1 max vs mi max what would you choose? one friend would buy a large 6.4 inches smartphones… the mos1 is 120usd whilst mi max on geekbuying is only 180usd int. version.

            i think it’s worth to pay 60usd difference, to have xiaomi quality, support and snapdragon 650. is it right?

          • Alessandro

            i received it…. and it is 7. not 7S. Did you notice that the quality of the speaker is not much clear at highest volume?
            i notice that the last 3 points, makes the sound very disturbing in quality, like if the max volume is at antepenult level, then if you increase, the sound is not louder, but only less clear. ( sorry for my bad english)

            apart this, it is nice…just some problems with stock dialer and contact app, i replaced them with 3rd app from market. Stock always prompted me chinese questions….i don’t know why.

            now i wait 1 week keeping stock, then i will try to root and install xposed. i hate the large UI ehehehe i want at least 30% smaller menu icons and everything.

  • Muhammad Yasir

    no finger print sensor … no type c , i’ll PASS !

  • G’n’T

    Great review Linus. I have been looking at this phone for quite sometime too but the lack of a finger print sensor is what stops me from buying it. However at this price point, it is great value for money.

  • willysson

    Hey Linus, assuming this phone, the Leagoo Shark 1, and the Xiaomi Mi Max were ALL the SAME price, which would you choose? On sale, there’s just about US$50 difference.

    • sryudotcom

      I will choose Mi Max dude

    • lildwell

      Mi Max all of the way. SD 650/652 is a top grade chip and its updated by Xiaomi withba decent modding community.

  • Mohammad Rafiq

  • Alessandro

    i received it and i found 2 little cons:
    – the speaker quality is nice, with some bass, BUT at higher volume it starts to distort the sound…. and while distort it is NOT INCREASING overall sound pressure. so the limit os about 70/80% of volume bar.

    – i notice poor gps connection… indoor i can’t fix gps while on other devices i CAN

    apart from that the overall quality is nice, display just on warm white tone….but very luminous and the UI is like android stock, and in hand the built quality is GREAT. it seems a 200/300 usd phone.

    but i think it drains battery a bit more than normal, while in use.

  • Raymond Day

    Installed the Google now Launcher but when I start it says “Lenovo Launcher is currently your default launcher. To try the Google Now Launcher, select it from Setting >Home.” I do but it don’t show up there only the “Lenovo Launcher” how to I switch to the Google now Launcher?

  • Raymond Day

    This is what I see when go to select it only the default one shows up. It can take 2 sim cards but one takes the SD card slot only it side ways. So it’s one or the other.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/d549308d0d87987e99e248ad6a1c938feb38a370eb4ae7e5aaf862f5c59dea35.png