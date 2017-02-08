HMD Global Says Enough Nokia 6 Units will be Available in Coming Weeks

The Nokia 6 was released last month as the first android smartphone under the Nokia brand since HMD Global took over. The device first went on sale on the 19th of January and sold out in about a minute. Another sale was scheduled for the 26th. Although we didn’t hear anything about how that went, it appears quite a number of people still couldn’t buy before it went out of stock.

HMD has released a statement addressing the issue of insufficient stock. According to them, they had replenished the stock on JD.com more than three times but it still wasn’t enough. Now that the Chinese New Year holiday is over and factories have reopened, HMD says there should be more units available in the coming weeks.

The Nokia 6 is equipped with a 5.5-inch FHD screen, a Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of ROM. It comes with Android 7.0 out of the box, has a 16MP rear camera, and an 8MP front facing camera. It is priced at ¥1699 (roughly $250) if you are able to pick up a unit on Jingdong. Resellers are however charging as much as $340 for it. For that amount, you are better off buying the Snapdragon 821 toting Xiaomi Mi 5s.

