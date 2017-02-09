Sony Xperia XZ 2 and Many Mysterious Devices Revealed In Leaked Photos

Sony has already confirmed that it will be present at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 to unleash new devices. Previous rumors have hinted that Sony Xperia XA 2 may get unveiled at MWC 2017. Now, a leaked shot containing the alleged Sony Xperia XZ 2 and many mysterious devices have surfaced just ahead of the upcoming launch event.

The leaked photos that appeared on Weibo shows couple of unknown Sony smartphones. However, the photos appear blurry and their authenticity have not been confirmed. The first photo contains four Sony smartphones. According to the source, the phone seen at the bottom right is the Sony Xperia XZ 2.

The device that can be seen just above the purported Xperia XZ 2 seems to be its predecessor model, the Sony Xperia XZ from 2016. Because of the angle used in shooting the photo, it is not easy to guess the size of the Sony Xperia XZ’s display. The predecessor model is fitted with a 5.2-inch screen.

The large device present on the left side of the alleged Xperia XZ 2 seems to sport an older design. Speculations suggest it may be the Sony Xperia Z Ultra that features a 6.4-inch display that has a metallic frame accentuated with silver elements and less rounded corners. Since the speculated Xperia XZ 2 is kept alongside it, it is assumed that the upcoming flagship may arrive a larger display than Xperia XZ from 2016.

Another image suggests that the Xperia XZ 2 would be arriving with 4 GB of RAM. Its predecessor has 3 GB of RAM. It seems to house an LED enabled front-facing shooter. In the third image, there is a tablet that features large bezels on all sides. There is no confirmation on whether the tablet seen here is a new or old one. However, considering the fact that Sony has used large bezels on the tablets it has released so far, the leaked image may be showcasing a new tablet.

Sony has not confirmed the devices that it will announce at MWC 2017 and also it has not released any teaser. However, the rumor mill has revealed that the Japanese tech giant may announce as many as five smartphones at the upcoming event that will be held on Feb. 27 at Barcelona, Spain. The event will start at 8:30 AM CET.

