The Huawei P10 will Be Coming in New Bold Colors

Huawei is preparing for the launch of its next flagship, the Huawei P10. Scheduled to be announced on the 26th of February at Barcelona, the company has been posting teasers of what to expect.

Yesterday, the official Huawei Mobile Twitter account posted a short video hinting at the possible colors the Huawei P10 will launch in. A follow up tweet says the colors of the phone were “inspired by the bold colors on the New York streets during the fashion week”. Judging from the colors in the video, the Huawei P10 should be available in blue, aquatic green, and gold.

Last month, a Weibo user @ichangezone had posted images of the possible color variants of the Huawei Mate 10. Comparing those images with Huawei’s teaser now confirms his leak was genuine.

The Huawei P10 is expected to launch with a 5.2-inch display, dual rear cameras, and will be available in different RAM and ROM configurations. There will be a Plus variant with a larger 5.5-inch dual-curved display. That variant is even rumored as launching with 8GB of RAM.

