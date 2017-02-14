Sony Pikachu Model Hits Geekbench: 21MP Camera, Octa-core Chip & Android 7.0

A high-end Sony smartphone that goes by the name Sony Pikachu has been spotted on benchmark website Geekbench. The name is perhaps a code name which is perhaps different from the one the device would launch with. Even at that, what readily comes to mind when Pikachu is mentioned is Pokemon.

The Sony Pikachu packs high-end specifications which include Android 7.0 Nougat OS said to be Android Sony Edition. The Pikachu is listed with a 5-inch display but HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels). The device is also listed as packing an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.3GHz and is powered by a MediaTek MT6757 chip, while the graphic renditions are taken care of by a Mali-T880 MP2 GPU. There is also 3GB of RAM onboard the device as well as 32GB of storage.

On the camera end, the Sony Pikachu is listed as featuring a 21MP rear camera with autofocus, face detection and LED flash. The Pikachu is also coming with a 7MP front-facing camera. Curiously, the Pikachu is listed to come with just one SIM card but it comes with lots of connectivity features including GPS and NFC.

