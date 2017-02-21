Meitu T8 with Artificial Intelligence Enabled Dual Pixel Selfie Camera Officially Announced; Full Specs, Price and Availability

Meitu has officially unveiled its new selfie-centric smartphone, the Meitu T8. The smartphone is enabled with artificial intelligence (AI) for snapping amazing selfies.

Meitu T8 Specifications, Features

Apart determining the age and gender, the Magical AI Beautification (aka MTbeauty 2.0) on Meitu T8 can enhance selfies by detecting the skin tone. The AI selfie feature can even improve the appearance of each face individually in group photos.

The Magical AI Beautification can whiten the teeth and remove the saggy appearance below the eyes. It can make the skin look smoother and add make the face glow without making it artificial. The AI feature also functions on real-time videos.

Meitu T8 is equipped with a f/1.8 aperture 12-megapixel selfie camera that relies on the same dual-pixel sensor technology present on Samsung Galaxy S7. Hence, the selfie camera of Meitu T8 is capable of snapping amazing selfies in low light environments. The frontal camera of Meitu T8 has numerous features like optical image stabilization, phase detection autofocus, fourth-generation dual graphics engine and independent ISP and noise reduction.





On the rear side, it has a f/2.2 aperture Sony IMX338 21-megapixel rear camera that comes with features like optical image stabilization, autofocus, dual-color temperature flash and more. The Meitu T8 sports a hexagonal design like Meitu M6 and comes with a full metallic chassis that measures 158 x 71.5 x 9.3 mm and weighs 170 grams.

The design of the T8 and its amazing photography capabilities are mainly aimed towards girls who love snapping selfies. Here are some snapshots from the Meitu T8 launch event.

It features a 5.2-inch AMOLED display that produces a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio X20 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. The native storage of the smartphone is 128 GB. It runs MEIOS 3.5, a modified version of Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS.

Below the display of the phone is a round-shaped Home button that includes a fingerprint scanner. The selfie-centric phone houses a 3,580 mAh battery. Other features include USB Type-C port, high-fidelity audio, Wi-Fi, and 4G VoLTE. The Meitu T8 comes in color choices such as Rose Gold, Magic Orange, Sparkling Blue, Lime Treasure, and Phantom Black.

Meitu T8 Pricing, Availability

Meitu T8 Phantom Black Special Edition version is priced at 3,599 Yuan whereas its Standard Edition carries a pricing of 3,299 Yuan ($479). It can be purchased exclusively through the official website of Meitu from Feb. 21. ($523). From Feb. 22, it will be also available through retailing partners such as Lynx, Suning, and Jingdong.

