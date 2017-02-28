Samsung Galaxy S8 Press Render Leaks Ahead of March 29 Launch

Samsung has already released a teaser hinting at the launch of the acclaimed Galaxy S8 flagship on March 29 in its self-styled “Galaxy Unpacked” event. The Galaxy S8 was expected to be unveiled at MWC 2017 but that did not happen, instead, the company released a new Galaxy Tab S3 Tab to the disappointment of journalists and fans alike.

Ahead of the March 29 launch event, the Galaxy S8 press render has leaked once again, courtesy of popular Twitter tipster @evleaks. The press render is that of a device with a clean, classic design and top-notch finishing. We must say, indeed, the Galaxy S8 was worth waiting for even though we only get to see the view from the front.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 press render further affirm the design features the Samsung flagship is said to come with, such as an all-screen curved display and all-glass body both at the front and rear. The Galaxy S8 is also going to be tall even though it features a 5.8-inch display. The device is said to use an 18:9 aspect ratio which would help for better display of images. The render also shows the clear absence of a physical home button up front as well as a lack of design bezels.

Samsung is also expected to unveil a Galaxy S8+ variant with a larger 6.2-inch display but having the same design and aspect ratio as the Galaxy S8. Obviously, we don’t expect both flagships to come cheap but we still don’t know their likely press tag. March 29 is just at the corner, so we’ll wait to find out about that when the device goes official.

