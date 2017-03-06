Samsung Teaser Hints Dual Camera Tech, Might End Up On the Upcoming Galaxy Models

Earlier rumors were hinting that Samsung would introduce rear-facing dual cameras on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. However, large number of leaks that have surfaced in the recent weeks clearly show that these flagship phones would not be featuring a dual camera setup on their rear panels. However, an official promo of Exynos 8995 chipset suggests that Samsung’s upcoming smartphone may feature a dual camera setup.

On the official Twitter account of Samsung Exynos, a promo of Exynos 8895 can be seen that says that the chipset is equipped with Dual ISP (Image Signal Processor). It hints that a future smartphone from the South Korean company running on Exynos 8895 chipset would feature twin cameras. The specs sheet of Exynos 8895 states that it can support up to 28-mgapixel + 16-megapixel dual cameras.

Related: Galaxy Note 8 to be Better, Safer, and Innovative, Confirms Samsung

The Exynos 8895 is the same chipset that will be introduced on Galaxy S8 and S8+. It is built with 10nm FinFET manufacturing processor and it features four cores of Exynos M2 running at 2.5 GHz and another four cores of Cortex A53 working at 1.7 GHz. Rumors have it that for the U.S. and China, Samsung will be powering the Galaxy S8 models with Snapdragon 835 chipset. Other regions are speculated to receive the Exynos 8895 chipset variant.

Even though the Exynos 8895 chipset is now confirmed to support dual camera feature, there seems to be lesser chance to see the Galaxy S8 models sport the new camera feature. As mentioned above, none of the recent leaks have revealed dual camera feature for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Some sources claim that the Seoul-based company may release a third version of Galaxy S8 with dual camera feature in the near future.

It is likely that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that is speculated to launch later this year may come with a dual camera feature. The Galaxy Note 8 will be a flagship phone and it is expected to be driven by Exynos 8895 chipset. Moreover, the company would want to provide a unique feature of dual camera on Note 8 to set it apart from the Galaxy S8 models.

Also, the company may be trying to build hype around the upcoming phablet by confirming the dual camera feature through an official tweet. This may be possible as the company to win the hearts of its potential customers after the infamous Galaxy Note 7 debacle. If the Exynos 8895 chipset will power the Galaxy Note 8, the specs sheet of the SoC suggest that it may feature a 4K display, 6 GB of RAM, UFS 2.1 storage and of course a safer battery.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: