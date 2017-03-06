ProTruly Diamond: World’s VR Smartphone with 360-Degree Camera Launched at MWC 2017

These days smartphone manufacturers are putting lot of efforts in providing unique features on their devices. ProTruly, one of the lesser known brands from China, was present at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 to showcase a smartphone that boasts a strip of diamonds and a 360-degree rear camera.

Darling features a pair of enormous13-megapixel cameras with wide-angle fisheye lenses on the front and rear sides that enables users to shooter 360-degree images and videos. This unique feature makes it the first smartphone to arrive with an inbuilt 360-degree camera. It is also called the world’s first VR smartphone.

It lets users to preview the recorded videos in weird looking globes as it can be seen in the video. The 360-degree can be directly shared on sites such as YouTube, Facebook and other sites that support such type of videos.

ProTruly’s Darling comes in two editions. The standard version is priced around $600 whereas the high-end version carriers a pricing of $1,300, China Daily reported. The standard edition has a fingerprint scanner embedded on the physical Home button on the front side whereas the higher-end has a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

Related: Diamond Display Enabled Smartphones with Competitive Pricing Releasing By 2017 End

The camera housing of the standard variant is plastic whereas the higher-end variant appears like a luxury device that has a champagne gold metallic chassis that weighs 3.08 grams and it is flanked with a strip of four diamonds on the rear side fixed on a full-grain leather from Italy at its front.

As far as specifications are concerned, Darling has a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek’s Helio X20 chipset that features a 2.5 GHz deca-core processor. The SoC is coupled with 4 GB of RAM. The native storage provided on it is 64 GB. It comes loaded with Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS.

Above the two fisheye lenses, the Darling smartphone has a 13-megapixel camera at the rear and a selfie snapper of 8-megapixel at the front. The VR camera mode in the camera app can be accessed to shoot videos and phots in 360-degree. It also features some a thermal sensor human body temperature without touching.

It also features a USB Type-C port. It has 3,560 mAh battery to keep the lights on. The phone will be exclusively available in China and will go on sale by the end of November. There is no information on its availability outside of China.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: