Xiaomi Launches 299 Yuan ($43) 90 Minutes Ultra Smart Sports Footwear with Intel Chips

Xiaomi‘s Mijia brand has launched another innovative smart product, this time it is the 90 Minutes Ultra Smart running shoes. The Smart running shoes or sports foot wear comes with a built-in Intel Curie chip which is very small in size, about the size of a button but enough to store vital fitness data in real time.

The footwear is developed in China by the Shanghai Runmi Technology Co. Ltd and is said to be designed for professional athletes. It uses a foam-like material on the body which cushions the effect of the runner is suppose to feel when his or her foot hit the ground. The sole of the shoes also has a design with arch support balance sheet, anti-skid wear and other design. The Smart sports footwear also comes with air cushion and an antibacterial removable insole.

Perhaps the most important feature on the footwear is the ability of the intelligent Intel chip to detect movement and store data such as distance covered, speed, calories lost etc. The chip can detect when the user of the sports shoes is running, walking or climbing. The chip can stay up to 60 days without need for a charge.

The Xiaomi 90 Minutes Ultra Smart sports footwear comes in black and surf blue color options designed specifically for the male folks and black and pink for the females. There is a blue special edition with luminous material that makes the runner visible to motorist and other road users at night.

The Smart wearable comes with a 299 Yuan ($43) price tag and is already up for funding on Mi Home. The smart footwear would ship on 15th of April.

