Edge Mod Illuminates Moto Z Edges for Enhanced Notifications Experience

Most Moto Mods that we have had so far are the ones that have brought new features to Moto Z. A new Moto Mod called Edge Mod brings a new kind of notification light to the phone that lights up the entire edge of the phone and thereby accentuating the appeal of Moto Z.

The Edge Mod accessory that is equipped with multiple LED lights in a wide range of colors is built by a third-party firm, the Imagine Tech. The company has created a prototype of the Edge Mod

According to the company, it is “the world’s first RGB lighting system for Moto Z phones.” When notifications arrive, the Edge Mod can light up the sides of the Moto Z in various patterns such as flow, follow, wave and fill.

The notification lights can be completely customized with different colors for calls, messages, emails, alarms, calendar events and more. The Edge Mod will be made available in two variations.

The first one is called Edge Force (measures 152.5 x 73.2 x 5.0 mm) that with a battery of 2,000 mAh capacity. It can be used to recharge the Moto Z. It can either charge the phone when it is snapped on to it or users can set a certain percentage and it will begin or stop charging from that mark. It can alert the user when the phone needs to be charged.

The Edge Air is another variant that brings wireless charging to Moto Z. After snapping it on, the phone can be placed on a wireless charging bed. This Mod is thinner than the Edge Force as its dimensions are 152.5 x 73.2 x 3.5 mm.

There is an Edge Mod app available for Android users. Through the app, users can choose a notification, pick a color and set the desired glowing pattern. Once done, the Edge Mod will start glowing with respective colors for different kinds of alerts.

The Edge Mod has a soft finish on its durable polycarbonate build that assists in gripping the phone and it is compatible with Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Moto Z Force and their Droid versions. It will be arriving in three colors, Midnight Black, Might Silver, and Crimson Red.

Imagine Tech has stated that “the final product will have a custom electronics, with LEDs going all around the edges of the module and space for a larger battery / QI receiver, unlike the prototype.’ It is now available for crowdfunding on IndieGoGo is expected to be available public by July this year, a month after the probable release of Moto Z (2017) in June.

The goal of the crowdfunding campaign is $15,000. As of today, the total amount of funds raise for Edge Mod is $30,577. The Edge Force and Edge Air Moto Mods are priced at $59 excluding shipping charges.

