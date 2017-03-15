Gizmochina along with Giztop is conducting a Xwatch EX16 smart watch as Giveaway gift to one of our lucky readers. Like always, you just have to follow the steps mentioned on the Gleam widget to get a chance to win this amazing gift.

Here is the main features of XWatch EX16:

XWatch EX16 Main Features:

50m professional waterproof level, 5ATM or IP67 standard.

Super long standby time, no need to charge. The normal standby time is 8 months, up to 12 months under power saving mode.

24 hours real-time sport monitoring: walking steps, distance and energy consumption etc.

Incoming call and SMS notification reminded on watch instantly.

All kinds of social App message push notification.

Professional stopwatch function with physical button.

Terms & Conditions: 1. The giveaway is an international giveaway.

2. We are not responsible for lost shipments.

3. We are not responsible for any duties, import taxes that you may incur.

4. We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.

5. The prize will ship when it is available to purchase. Just follow the steps mentioned in the Gleam widget to participate in the giveaway. Once again, thanks for visiting Gizmochina and good luck. Gizmochina Giveaway – Win A Free XWatch EX16 Smart Watch



Always be the first to know. Follow us: