Rumor: Major Manufacturers Giving Up on Helio X30, May Spell Doom for Mediatek

The battle for top chip manufacturer has been going on for years and this year is no different. All the major players have announced their flagship chips and what is left is to see them make it into phones. However, it seems one player might be dropping out of the race and that is Mediatek’s Helio X30 processor.

Latest report says that the major phone manufacturers that have signed up to use the Helio X30 in their phones have started pulling out. One of such companies is LeEco.

The reasons are that the Helio X30 has performance issues and is also grappling with mass production challenges. Mediatek’s Helio X30 processor is built using the 10nm fabrication process just like its competitor, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835.

The Snapdragon 835 might be facing supply issues too, forcing many manufacturers to change the launch dates of their flagship but there has been no report of it having performance troubles. The latter is why we understand a phone manufacturer might be abandoning the Helio X30. No matter how well designed or innovative a phone is, the performance of the processor also goes a long way. The Snapdragon 810’s heating issues is still fresh in our memories.

LeEco is still the only manufacturer listed to have left, but the source says there are others too. However, there is no mention of Meizu jumping ship.

(Source)

