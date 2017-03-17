Exynos 8895 Benchmark Score Spotted: See How it Compares with Kirin 960, SD 835 & Exynos 8890

Barely three weeks after unveiling the first Exynos 9 Series processor, the Exynos 8895, the processor has been spotted on benchmark website GeekBench database. The Samsung Exynos 8895 chip is built on the 10nm process, meaning more power efficiency and less heat generation.

The Exynos 8895 was seen onboard a Samsung new smartphone on Geekbench which carries the model number SM-G955F which is likely a version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. Recall that the Galaxy S8 Plus fired up by a Snapdragon 835 chip appeared on Geekbench with a similar SM-G955U model number. The device is clearly shown to be powered by an Exynos 8995 chipset backed by 4GB of RAM. On the single core test, the smartphone scored 1978 points while on the multi-core test it polled a total of 6375 points.

When compared with the Qualcomm MSM8998 which is SD 835, the MSM8998 performed better both on the single core and multi-core tests but the difference is not too significant. Another factor that may account for the slight difference may be the higher 1.90GHz clock frequency at which the SD 835 ran.

Also when the test score is pitched against the Geekbench score of Huawei Kirin 960 chipset, the result also reveal a slight difference. This time around, the Exynos 8995 performed better on the single core test but the Kirin 960 fared better on the multi-core test score. But then, there is no doubt the three flagship processors fall in the same category.

The Exynos 8895 chip brings a number of improvements such as a 27% increase in performance and a 40% decrease in power consumption. The SoC uses a combination of four second-gen custom CPU cores and four Cortex-A53 cores and also features a Mali-G71 MP20 GPU. The improvements are clearly evident when the Geekbench score of the previous generation Exynos 8990 chip is compared to the Exynos 8995.

(source)

