Galaxy S8 Plus Seen on GeekBench with Snapdragon 835

Samsung’s next flagship is the Galaxy S8. It will also feature a larger variant called the Galaxy S8 Plus which has been spotted on GeekBench earlier today.

The Galaxy S8 Plus is expected to feature a 6-inch display with curved display. The phone is listed as SM-G955U and is equipped with the msm8998 aka Snapdragon 835. It also sports 4GB of RAM and runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

The benchmark scores shows the phone pulling in 1929 points in the single-core test and 6084 points in the multi-core test. The scores are close to that of a Snapdragon 835 test device that was benchmarked early last month.

Also comparing the scores to that of a Kirin 960 device like Huawei Mate 9 shows that the Huawei chipset is still better in terms of CPU performance.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus on the 29th of March. Apart from the Snapdragon 835 processor, there should also be an Exynos 8895 variant.

