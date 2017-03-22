OnePlus 3, 3T Spotted With Tilted Rear Camera Bump

Do you own a OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T smartphone? If yes, you may be surprised to know that some of the owners of these phones are saying on Reddit that the rear cameras on these two smartphones have slightly tilted bumps.

The camera bumps are not present on all the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T phones. Hence, it does not seem to be a widespread issue. However, some of these phones have more obvious tilt than what can be seen on others. It seems that none of the owners of OnePlus 3 and 3T have complained that the tilt has affected the performance of the camera. However, the presence of crooked camera bump does give an impression that it is poorly designed smartphone.

The issue was first spotted on the newly launched OnePlus 3T Colette Edition phone. One of the Redditors, @hyperjit has uploaded the following image to show the camera bump on the limited-edition phone that comes with 128 GB storage and $479 pricing.

Related: OnePlus 3T with a Black Paint job Landing China Soon & It’s not the Colette Edition

Since then, many users of OnePlus 3 and 3T have started noticing the titled camera bump on their phones. Have you noticed a crooked camera bump on your OnePlus 3 or 3T phone? Do share with us by posting your comments.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: