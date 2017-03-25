Full Spec Sheet for Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus Leaks

Xiaomi is preparing for the release of its flagship phone, the Mi 6. Just like Samsung is doing with the Galaxy S8 and S8+, the Mi 6 will also have a larger screen variant called the Mi 6 Plus. A full specification sheet of both devices has leaked online today, revealing some very interesting features.

Starting with the Xiaomi Mi 6, it is listed as sporting a 5.15-inch 1080p display. The Snapdragon 835 processor will be present and will be clocked at 2.45GHz. The spec sheet states the device will have 4GB of RAM and will have a UFS 2.0 storage size of 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB.

For optics, Xiaomi has equipped the Mi 6 with a single 19MP Sony IMX400 sensor on the rear and an 8MP ultrapixel sensor upfront. That is double that of the Mi 5. The battery capacity has also been bumped up to 3200mAh. One surprising info is the OS. The Mi 6 will run MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and not Android Nougat.

Next is the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus. The screen is bigger at 5.7-inches but still won’t be Daydream compatible as the resolution still remains 1920 x 1080p. The Mi 6 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC too but cranks up the RAM to 6GB. Storage options are however limited to just 64GB and 128GB.

The cameras are another place where the Mi 6 differs. It appears all the leaks we have been seeing of a Xiaomi phone with dual cameras are actually that of the Mi 6 Plus. The spec sheet lists the rear cameras as being dual Sony IMX362 sensors. The front facing camera is the same 8MP ultrapixel sensor as its smaller variant. A bigger screen should translate to a bigger battery, right? Yes, and Xiaomi thinks so too. The Mi 6 Plus will have a large 4500mAh battery supplying juice.

While the Mi 6 runs Android Marshmallow, the Mi 6 Plus surprisingly runs Android 7.0 Nougat. That is weird and we hope both actually launch with Nougat.

These specs are not official so take them with a pinch of salt.

