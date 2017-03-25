Completely Bezel-less Huawei Phone in The Pipeline Says CEO Yu Chengdong

Following the release of the Xiaomi Mi MIX last November, quite a number of manufacturers have started to embrace the new design. The LG G6 with its Full Vision display is an example and Samsung’s upcoming S8 and S8+ have significantly reduced bezels. Huawei has also announced its joining the race.

Speaking at an interview following the China launch of the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, the CEO Yu Chengdong confirmed that the company is working on a phone with the screen occupying the entire front from top to bottom. Yes, no bezels at all. Now, why that sounds good to the ears, it will be no mean feat. So we probably should not expect this to be released soon as part of his statement mentioned a focus on user experience. So not until the design is perfected will this phone launch.

READ MORE: Android Wear 2.0 Update Now Available for Original Huawei Watch

Xiaomi on the other hand is already working on a second generation Mi MIX. The target is for a device with a scree-to-body ratio of 93%, 2% more than that of the original.

What do you think of bezel-less phones? Should that be the new focus for manufacturers?

Always be the first to know. Follow us: