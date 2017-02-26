LG G6 is Now Official: FullVision Display, Dolby Vision & 3300mAh Battery

After weeks of leaks and teases, LG finally launches its LG G6 flagship. We basically know all there is about the LG G6 but the launch has revealed some new features.

LG G6 Design

With the LG G6, LG has taken a different approach to the design of the phone. The phone features a combination of metal and glass but the real change is in the size. The LG G6 features a large 5.7-inch display but has been designed to fit in one hand. The phone also features more curves than its predecessors as the display itself is also curved at the edges. LG says the new design doesn’t come at the expense of durability. The phone has a metal frame that runs around it to absorb shocks from falls. They have also taken great care in making sure it is safe.

LG G6 Specifications

The LG G6 has a 5.7-inch 18:9 QHD+ FullVision display with an 80% screen-to-body ratio. The phone supports HDR 10 and is the first smartphone in the world to have Dolby Vision. It is no news that the G6 has a Snapdragon 821 processor but the chip has been optimized specifically for the phone. There is 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of storage depending on the market. Storage is expandable via a microSD card slot.

In the optics department, the G6 sports dual rear cameras: a 13MP f/2.4 125° wide-angle sensor and another 13MP f/1.8 71° camera with OIS. Up front is a 5MP f/2.2 100° wide angle camera for groupies and selfies. The camera comes with a number of cool features such as match shot, grid shot, guide shot, and 360° panorama. There is also a fingerprint scanner just below the rear cameras.

The LG G6 is powered by a 3300mAh non-removable battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0. It also supports wireless charging but it is limited to the US edition. The US variant might be getting wireless charging but it will not be getting the Hi-Fi Quad DAC feature. Lest we forget, the G6 is also IP68 certified meaning you can take it for a swim or rinse it under the tap.

The LG G6 comes will come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. It is also the first phone apart from the Google Pixels to have Google Assistant.

LG G6 Price and Release Date

Surprisingly, LG did not reveal the price of the LG G6 or when it will hit markets. Once we get our hands on that, we sure will let you know. However it will be available in mystic black, astro white and ice platinum as revealed by Evan Blass yesterday.

