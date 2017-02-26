LG G6 vs. Xiaomi Mi Mix: Display, Specs & Price Compared

The LG G6 has been officially announced to replace the lackluster LG G5 from 2016. One of its major attractive features is its large-sized display that is different from the screens available on conventional smartphones. Here is a comparison between the LG G6 and the Xiaomi Mi Mix that is praised for its high screen-to-body ratio.

LG G6 vs. Xiaomi Mi Mix: Design and Display

The LG G6 has an appealing glass body flanked with a metallic frame. The front side features Gorilla Glass 3 on top of the display whereas its rear has a Gorilla Glass 5. It measures 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm and its weight is 163 grams. It is the first LG G series smartphone to come with an IP68 certified water and dust resistant chassis. It comes in color options like Mystic White, Astro Black, and Ice Platinum.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix is a concept phone with a premium appeal as its rear panel is made up of ceramic. Also, other parts of the body chassis such as the frame and buttons for volume controllers and power are made of ceramic. It is taller and wider than the LG G6 as it measures 158 x 81.9 mm. However, its thickness is same as that to LG G6. It is heavier as its weight is 209 grams. Mi Mix comes in colors like black and white.

The LG G6 has a 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen that is officially known as FullVision. It produces a resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 pixels along with a pixel density of 565 ppi. It produces an aspect ratio 18:9 which means LG G6’s display is taller as well as narrower than conventional 16:9 screens. The super-slim bezels on the LG G6 makes it possible to produce a screen-to-body ratio of 78.37 percent.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix is an unconventional smartphone with a huge IPS LCD display of 6.4 inches that supports a resolution of 1,080 x 2,040 pixels and a pixel count of 362 ppi. It offers an uncommon aspect ratio of 17:9. Xiaomi has not confirmed on the glass protection that it has used for the display of Mi Mix. Even though Xiaomi has been advertising that the Mi Mix is a bezel-less smartphone with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.3 percent, GSM Arena’s review has stated its actual screen-to-body ratio is 84.72 percent which is still higher than that of LG G6.

Related: Xiaomi CEO Announces Mi MIX II Details: Gunning for A Higher Screen-to-Body Ratio

LG G6 vs. Xiaomi Mi Mix: Hardware, Camera and Battery

Both smartphones are fueled by Snapdragon 821 chipset. The 32 GB and 64 GB native storage options of LG G6 feature 4 GB of RAM. Its single model has a dedicated microSD card slot. On its dual-SIM version, users can add a microSD card on its second SIM slot. On the other side, the Mi Mix with 128 GB native storage has 4 GB of RAM. Its 256 GB storage model has 6 GB of RAM. It does not feature a microSD card slot.

The LG G6 has a dual camera setup on its rear panel that comprises of a pair of 13-megapixel snapper. One of them is a wide-angel shooter whereas the other one comes with features like OIS and autofocus. It is coupled with a dual LED flash. Its selfie shooter is of 5-megapixel.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix has a dual-LED enabled 16-megapixel rear camera that comes with features like EIS and phase detection autofocus. It also features a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

Both smartphones feature fingerprint scanner and USB Type-C port. The LG G6 lacks NFC, but the Xiaomi Mi Mix features it. For crisper audio, the LG G6 features Quad DAC, a feature that is unavailable on Mi Mix.

The LG phone has a 3,300 mAh battery and the Mi Mix is packed with 4,400 mAh battery. Both devices support Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging.

LG G6 vs. Xiaomi Mi Mix: Software and Price

The LG G6 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS customized with LG UX 6.0 UI. The Mi Mix comes loaded with MIUI 8 flavored Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS.

The South Korean company did not announce LG G6 pricing at its launch event. However, it is expected to cost around $649-$699. The 4 GB RAM model of Mi Mix is priced at 3,499 Yuan ($509) and its 6 GB RAM variant costs 3,999 Yuan ($581).

Always be the first to know. Follow us: