Real Image of Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus Surfaces Online, Shows Dual Cameras

A new image of the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus was earlier today posted on Weibo. The real life image shows the rear of the device, giving us a good look at the dual rear cameras.

So far, it appears little has changed with respect to the design. The curved back bears a striking resemblance to that of the Mi 5 with the only major change being the cameras. You can also confirm this is the “Plus” variant judging from the size. The person holding it has a fairly large hand and the phone still extends further out of his palm. If it were the 5.15-inch variant, it definitely won’t extend as far as this.

Xiaomi is expected to release the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus in April or latest by May. Both will sport the Snapdragon 835 processor and may probably be the first Chinese phones to do so.

So far we have not heard of any exciting features about the new devices. A spec sheet that leaked yesterday mentions the displays still have 1080p resolutions. However, the battery capacities are larger and the front facing camera has been upgraded as well.

