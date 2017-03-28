Meizu Patents Full-Screen Display with Bone Conduction Technology

The new focus for phone manufacturers is on making phones with little or no bezels or displays that nearly covers the entirety of the front. We have seen this trend start to pick up following the announcement of the Xiaomi Mi MIX. LG adopted something similar for the LG G6 and Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ are on the train too. Latest report coming in says Meizu is cooking something up as well.

The news comes from the official Meizu forum where it was reported that the Chinese manufacturer has applied for a patent for a new display. An excerpt from the patent filing shows a dis-assembled phone similar in design to that of the Galaxy S8 with the display stretching from top to bottom. A rough translation of the text mentions that the phone will use bone conduction technology for the speakers just like the Mi MIX that’s why there are is no cut-out for the earpiece. There is also no mBack button/fingerprint scanner, neither does the rear case show a cut-out for a fingerprint module. This points at a likelihood of it using on-screen buttons and sporting a biometric scanner embedded underneath the display.

Yesterday, we reported that the company seems to be working on an optical fingerprint scanner that will sit right under the screen. The hint was based on a screenshot of VP Li Nan forwarding an article on Apple’s optical fingerprint technology to a group of friends.

The image shows that the patent was filed as far back as August 2016. But we won’t be quick to assume that we might see a Meizu phone with the technology this year.

