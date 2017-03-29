UMIDIGI C NOTE Pre-order Begins with $139 Pricing; Boasts Impressive Design & Specs

UMDIGI’s new phablet, the C NOTE can be pre-ordered now. With an affordable pricing of $139, the smartphone offers comes with metal unibody design and impressive specs.

The C NOTE has a 5.5-inch Sharp IGZO 2.5D arc display that offers a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Its sports narrow bezels and provide a high screen-to-body ratio.

The MediaTek MT6737T chipset featuring a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor is present under the hood of this phone. The chipset is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM. The native storage offered by the UMIDIGI C NOTE is 32 GB and for additional storage, it supports up to 256 GB of microSD card.

Related: UMIDIGI Z Red becomes the Android alternative of iPhone 7 RED

UMIDIGI has included a 13-megapixel camera Samsung S5K3L8 sensor on the rear panel of the phablet. It is coupled with features like Phase Detection Autofocus technology and dual-LED flash. The company claims that its “Professional Camera Mode” feature for its rear camera can shoot DSLR-like photos. For snapping selfies, it comes with a 5-megapixel frontal shooter.

It is a dual-SIM smartphone that carries support for 4G LTE connectivity. It features a front-mounted fingerprint scanner that is fast enough to unlock in 0.1-0.3 seconds. The C NOTE features the stock version of the latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS,

Even though it is a low-priced smartphone, the C NOTE sports a well-crafted aluminum alloy unibody design boasts a precise curve. it has a slim profile of 8.3 mm even though it houses a 3,800 mAh battery. According to the Chinese manufacturer, the battery that is manufactured by Sony is large enough to last for up to 2 days. It measures 154.7 x 76.6 mm and its weight is 172 grams.

The actual price of the UMIDIGI C NOTE is $150, but for customers who pre-order can avail it under a discounted pricing of $139. It is available in color choices like Gray and Gold.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: