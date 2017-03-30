High End Version of Redmi Note 4X Shows Up on Official Website, Sports Helio X20 Chip

When Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4X last month, it was only available with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Xiaomi however teased that there would be a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB ROM. The rumor back then was that it was also going to have a different Snapdragon processor, most likely the Snapdragon 653. Sorry to burst your bubble, but Xiaomi has decided to power the Redmi Note 4X with a Helio X20 chip instead. Yes, that’s the deca-core chip we saw in the TENAA listing earlier today.

The info comes from Xiaomi’s official website where the details of the new variant have already been uploaded. The high-end version will have the Mali T880MP4 GPU clocked at 700MHz 4GB RAM.It will also support SD cards of up to 128GB in size. The remaining specifications are the same as the 3GB RAM version.

READ MORE: Redmi 4X vs Redmi 4A vs Redmi 4 vs Redmi 4 Prime: Which 4 is Right 4 You?

There is no price yet but some say it will be priced at ¥1099 ($160). That price seems to be unlikely since the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Exclusive Version with exactly the same features which was released a few weeks ago is priced at ¥1399 ($203).

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: