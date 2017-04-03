Dual-Screen Yotaphone 3 Teased, Pre-Order Starts This Summer

Last month we posted an article that talked about the Yotaphone 3 and the fate of its production. The team behind the dual-screen Yotaphone and Yotaphone 2 had confirmed on its Instagram page, that the phone is still in development.

Today the Russian phone startup released a teaser of the upcoming device on its official website. The teaser shows a faint outline of the sides of the phone in a fashion similar to a mirror image. We can make out the curves of the phone and a physical button on one of the sides. There is not much to make out from the teaser apart from the info that says pre-orders begin this summer which should begin in June. So we have two whole months before the Yotaphone 3 is official.

Hopefully before then we should know more about the device. The Yotaphone 3 is expected to feature bigger screens and a better processor. The RAM and storage may also get an upgrade.

That’s not the only good news from Yotaphone. Last week, they also announced on their Facebook page that the Android 6.0 Marshmallow update for the Yotaphone 2 is now available. If you own one, all you have to do is head to the “About Phone” section under settings and tap on “System Update”. If the update has reached your phone, then you should be able to download it. The change-log wasn’t provided but at least you get a new android version. We do hope the Yotaphone launches with Android Nougat.

(Source, via)

