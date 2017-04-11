Exclusive Photos of Prototype Bezel-less Elephone With 18:9 Aspect Ratio

Elephone is joining the fray of manufacturers with phones with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The other exciting part is that, the new device will also be taking on the Xiaomi Mi MIX with its bezel-less design.

LG kicked off the 18:9 aspect ratio with its LG G6‘ Full Vision Display. Samsung followed with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ which both have an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. While all three phones have shaved off a large part of their bezels, they still can’t match that of this new device Elephone is working on.

It is important to note that this device is still a prototype, so there is no info on when it will launch and how much it will cost. There are also no specification details available.

One thing you’d notice from the images is that there doesn’t seem to be a front camera, not even on the lower bezel like in the Mi MIX. But if you take a look at the rear camera, it’s designed in such a way that it can be raised up.

The phone also doesn’t seem to have a fingerprint scanner on the back or up in front, so it’s likely that it’s embedded under the display.

Are you excited about this new device? Will you be picking one up if the specs and price are right?

