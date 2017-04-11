blackview deal

LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition With Dual Cameras: Hands-on pictures

LeEcoNews

by Jed John

LeEco finally launched its much-touted flagship smartphone with AI technology and it turns out the device is an upgraded version of last year’s Le Pro 3 flagship. The LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition as it is called, is a little different from the Le Pro 3 in design and the hardware is an entirely different ball game.

 

Le Pro 3 AI Edition & Le Pro 3

We bring you some fresh photos of the Le Pro 3 AI Edition so we can see how it differs from the Le Pro 3. The Le Pro 3 AI Edition is available in gold, rose gold, and black, so what we have here is the gold coloured variant. If you compare the Le Pro 3 and Le Pro 3 AI (both pictured above), the two flagships could be said to be similar in their front design. The display comes with the same near bezel-less design at the sides and that black borders just won’t go away. There is absolutely no physical home button at the front as it is a virtual affair.

LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition

Where there are marked differences in design is at the rear aspect where the Le Pro 3 AI Edition uses a fused antenna design located at the border edge just like is found on the iPhone 7 and OPPO R9S. The most prominent design feature is the design of the dual cameras making it look like the face of the cartoon character – Biscuit man. The Le Pro 3 came with a single rear camera but here we have a dual setup. The rear fingerprint sensor is still located under the camera as well as the LeEco logo at the extreme end.

le pro 3

We just can’t complete this without reminding you that the Le Pro 3 AI comes with artificial intelligence called Lele. Lele is a voice-activated intelligent assistant, so there is no special button to activate it. Also, instead of a Snapdragon 821 chipset, there are two models with Helio X23 and Helio X27 processor respectively. Both versions come with 4GB of RAM while the base version has a 32GB storage and the higher version a 64GB storage.

LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition

If you are disappointed by the choice of a MediaTek SoC on the new smartphones, perhaps their prices will cheer you up. The base version of the Le Pro 3 AI Edition is priced at 1799 Yuan (~$260) while the Helio X27-powered model goes up for 2399 Yuan ($350). The new smartphone is already up for pre-orders and will go on sale on April 14. There are more images of the LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition down below.

LeEco Le Pro 3 AI EditionLeEco Le Pro 3 AI EditionLeEco Le Pro 3 AI EditionLeEco Le Pro 3 AI EditionLeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition

