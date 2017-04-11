It’s Official, Xiaomi Mi 6 Finally Launching April 19!

China’s first domestic smartphone equipped with the Snapdragon 835 chip, the Mi 6 has been set to launch on April 19. The Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship was earlier thought to launch today but it turned out Xiaomi fixed today to announce the launch date of the device and that date is just a couple of days away.

The teaser poster announcing the launch had the rider; “You waited 203 days, we waited 7 years”. This is apparently referring to the Mi 5S launch which is 203 days back. Xiaomi is still basking in the euphoria of its 7years of existence and that is also contained in the teaser.

While we don’t have too many details about the Mi 6 design and specs, we do know that it would pack a Snapdragon 835 chipset and on the design end, we may likely get a flagship with a ceramic body. The poster contains the number 6 and the “6” looks like it has a well-polished ceramic body. The Mi 6 will also come with a dual camera setup at its rear and lots of innovative features. If you are interested in witnessing the Mi 6 launch event live at the Beijing University of Technology Gymnasium, registration is presently ongoing at Mi.com and you can access the page here..

