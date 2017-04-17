Geekbuying Global Ulefone Sale: Discounts on The Power 2, Armor, Gemini

Geekbuying is running an online sale for a bunch of Ulefone smartphones. The deals are pretty interesting and you should check them out. Below are some of the phones on sale.

Ulefone Power 2

The Ulefone Power was released last year with a 6050mAh battery. That was its selling point. So when Ulefone announced the Ulefone Power 2, we thought it would sport a larger battery. Surprisingly, the battery capacity still remains 6050mAh. However, the rest of the specs have been updated. The RAM is now 4GB and storage has been doubled to 64GB. The Power 2 also runs Android 7.0 Nougat. For $179.99, you can grab this power monster and also get free case, tempered glass, and a mobile holder ring.

Ulefone Gemini

The Gemini is Ulefone’s contestant in the dual-camera tournament. It sports dual 13MP rear cameras stacked on top of each other with the LED flash between them. There is 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage on board and you also get a 3250mAh battery. The front of the phone houses a 5.5-inch FHD display with Gorilla Glass 3, and below it is a fingerprint scanner that doubles as a physical home button. Geekbuying has it for $138.99, $11 down from its regular price.

Ulefone Armor

For those who spend more time outdoors hiking and rock climbing, the Ulefone Armor is what you should take along. The 4.7-inch phone is shockproof and has an IP68 rating. You also get 3GB of RAM, 32GB ROM, NFC and a 3500mAh battery.

READ MORE: Ulefone Launching Gemini ro and Armor 2 at Global Sources Expo

Other phones on sale include the Ulefone Metal for $106.99; the Ulefone Tiger for $89.99; and the Ulefone U008 Pro for $79.99. If you are interested in picking up any of these phones, head on to the Geekbuying page.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: