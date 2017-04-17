The Doogee MIX is A Bezel-less Phone Greatly Inspired By The Xiaomi Mi MIX

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and Doogee’s new phone does exactly that. It is an imitation of the Xiaomi Mi MIX. The phone not only shares a similar design to the triple bezel-less Xiaomi Mi MIX but is actually called the Doogee MIX.

Doogee says the MIX will have a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display supplied by Samsung. Due to the lack of bezels on three of its sides, it’s overall size will be smaller than that of the Mi MIX but almost the same as that of the iPhone 6. This small size makes the Doogee MIX more comfortable to use.

A real-life leaked image of the Doogee MIX shows us that the phone has a regular earpiece at the top of the display instead of the piezoelectric ceramic driver used in the Mi MIX. The lower bezel houses a physical home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner and also has a front facing camera sitting at the bottom right corner. Other promotional images reveal a dual-camera setup on the back.

For the rest of the specs, the Doogee MIX is expected to launch with a Helio P25 SoC. There will be 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A higher-end variant will be powered by the Helio X30 and will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There is no info on battery capacity yet neither is there a possible price or launch date too but it will probably be above the $200 mark. The Doogee MIX will be available in three colors: black, light blue, and a dark blue version that appears to have a reflective back.

