ZUK Z2 4GB+64GB Gets Price Cut on Jingdong Mall, Now ¥1199 ($175)

Usually when a new phone model is set for release, previous models usually get a price cut. However, that’s not the case for Lenovo’s ZUK Z2 smartphone. There is no news of a ZUK Z3 but the ZUK Z2 has been getting price cuts for months now.

If you are in search of a new phone, you might want to give the ZUK Z2 a chance. It is powered by the Snapdragon 820 processor, a still powerful chip even after two successors. Jingdong Mall currently has the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant for just ¥1199 ($175). You read that right. Less than $200 will get you the ZUK Z2. It’s important to note that the price cut is limited to the white variant only

The phone has some other interesting features other than its low price, and more than ample storage and RAM. It is compact with just a 5-inch FHD display and packs a 3500mAh battery with support for fast charging. It packs a 13MP f/2.2 rear camera with a LED flash and an 8MP front facing camera. Lenovo has also released a new update for the phone based on Android Nougat. So what more are you waiting for? Head over to the site now and grab the deal.

