Oppo Find 9 Leaked Shot Stuns With Impressive Design; Arrival Drawing Near?

The OPPO Find 7 was launched in 2014 with topnotch specs. Since 2015, the rumor mill is speculating the arrival of its successor model, the OPPO Find 9. However, leaked photos and information of the mysterious OPPO Find 9 has been surfacing since quite some time. A new render of the alleged smartphone has surfaced to reveal its design.

The OPPO Find 9 image that has appeared on Weibo appears more like a concept model. The device can be seen sporting a curved bottom which almost appears as if it is smiling. The OPPO logo can be seen sitting on its chin. The phone does not sport curved edges on the display which suggests that it may come with super-slim bezels, but it is not difficult make out from the leaked image.

The OPPO Find 7 was a flagship phone. Since its launch in March 2014, the Chinese firm has not released a flagship smartphone as it is has concentrated more on releasing feature-rich mid-range and upper mid-range phones. This strategy has helped the company to grab the second spot in the Chinese smartphone market.

In January, the rumor mill had predicted that the OPPO Find 9 would release this year in two CPU variants of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 653. The SD 653 variant is speculated to come with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage whereas the SD 835 model is rumored to feature 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Reports had also stated that the Oppo Find 9 would be coming with “borderless technology” based design created by OPPO. The new render does give us a hint that the phone sports ultra-thin bezels. As far as the details of the screen are concerned, the Find 9 may feature a 5.5-inch quad HD resolution supporting display. For photography, the mythical flagship is rumored to feature a 21-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It may be arriving with a 4,100mAh battery.

Rumors from the start of this year have claimed that the smartphone would be unveiled in the first of the year. However, the company has been reportedly delaying its arrival. Hence, there is a possibility that the phone could get unveiled in the second of this year.

