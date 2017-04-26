Meizu E2 Now Official: Four LED Flash, Helio P20, Hi Case & Special Transformers Edition

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Meizu has finally taken off the wraps on its new smartphone, the Meizu E2. Yes, it is called the E2. The new smartphone is the first to deviate from the old and already boring design used by Meizu.

Meizu E2 Design

The major design change in the Meizu E2 is in the LED flash. It is the first of its kind and Meizu deserves some praise for it. Though it is sad that it might not get the recognition it deserves until one of the major manufacturers outside China copies it. *Help, I’m choking on this Apple*.

The Meizu E2 sports 4 LEDs for its rear flash which are embedded in the antenna line. The result is beautiful but we are curious to know how the increase in the number of LEDs affects the outcome of pictures.

The rest of the design remains more or less the same as previous models. The back is made out of metal with Meizu’s name sitting in the middle. The corners are rounded and the buttons do look like they are made out of metal too. The overall design is nice and the phone doesn’t appear thick.

Meizu E2 Specs

The Meizu E2 has a 5.5-inch FHD display and is available in two variants. There is a version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and another with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Both are powered by the Helio P20 processor.

The rear camera on the Meizu E2 is a 13MP f/2.0 sensor with PDAF and four LED flash. And for selfies and video calls, you get an 8MP shooter. The E2 has a 3400mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, dual SIM support, and full network support. There is also a fingerprint scanner positioned below the display under the home button.

Meizu E2 Hi Case

Meizu also announced a bunch of colorful cases it is calling Hi Case. The case is reminds us of the Nexus 6P with its raised rear camera design. It also has a slide that covers the LED flash and protects it when not in use. The Meizu E2 Hi Case comes in black, red, blue, and green.

Meizu E2 Price

The Meizu E2 will be available in Moonlight Silver, Champagne Gold, and Obsidian Black. There will also be a special Transformers Edition to mark the release of the fifth installment in the movie franchise.

The 3GB RAM version of the E2 will sell for ¥1299 (∼$189) and the 4GB version will be priced at ¥1599 (∼$232). Pre-orders will begin today before going on sale on the 29th of April at Jingdong, Meizu’s online store, Lynx, Suning and Tesco. The Hi Case will sell for ¥79 (∼$11.50).

