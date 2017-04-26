Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Renders: Infinity Display, Thinner Bezels & Quad Cameras

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung is working on the Galaxy Note 8 and has even revealed the codename for it. The next stylus-toting phablet is set to launch later this year and there have been rumors surrounding its design. The popular consensus is that the Galaxy Note 8 will just be a bigger Galaxy S8+ with a stylus and a few additions. DBS Designing has put together a video render of their own idea of the Galaxy Note 8, and it is pretty impressive.

Their Galaxy Note 8 Concept sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ infinity display and not a 4K display like most people are expecting. There are practically no bezels on the sides, and the top and bottom ones have been significantly trimmed. Surprisingly, the display doesn’t curve as much as that of the Galaxy S8 at the edges.

The cameras are the major upgrades on the Galaxy Note 8 Concept. Even though the bezels are thinner, the top one holds two 13MP sensors, a light sensor and an iris scanner. The back of the phone has also been redesigned. The Note 8 sports 16MP dual rear cameras similar to the design on the Galaxy S8+ prototype that surfaced after the official launch.

DBS has resolved the major issue with the Galaxy S8 and S8+and that is the position of the fingerprint scanner. Instead of flanking the camera on the right, it now sits below the LED flash and laser module which in turn sits below the vertically stacked rear dual cameras. This allows for the scanner to be positioned lower and prevents users from stretching to reach it.

The rest of the specs are worthy of a flagship device like the Note series. There is 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4000mAh battery with fast charge support. The Note 8 is also water resistant, has a micro SD card slot and is said to run Android 8.0.

Remember, this is just a concept and the real device may have an entirely different design and specifications.

