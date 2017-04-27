Vivo V5S with 20MP SONY IMX376 Selfie Camera Launched

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Vivo has announced a new smartphone in its V-series. The device dubbed V5S, the company surprisingly went official with this one outside China, specifically in India. The Vivo V5S comes with its own spectacular feature and that is a large pixel selfie camera.

Vivo V5S Design & Specifications

On the design aspect, the Vivo V5s adorns a metal body whose design isn’t very different from previous Vivo models. The device also packs a front-facing fingerprint sensor which is embedded under the front physical home button, while its rear camera is tilted towards the left corner of the device. It utilises a fused antenna band design with the antenna line running through the edges at the top and bottom end.

Specs wise, the V5s sports a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels with a 2.5D curved glass as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top the display. You get a MediaTek MT6750 64-bt Octa-core chipset providing the firepower while the graphic is powered by a Mali T860 GPU. The processor is backed by 4GB of RAM while there is a 64GB storage on the device which is expandable. On the camera end, the V5S packs a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and PDAF. Here comes the big one, the Vivo V5S features a massive 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor for selfies up front with f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens. Although there is no front flash, it’ll be interesting to see how that selfie camera performs.

Going further, the smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow from the beginning with the company’s Funtouch OS 3.0 skin hovering on top. The light is kept on by a 3000mAh battery and you also get a custom AK4376 Hi-Fi audio chip as part o the offering.

Pricing & Availability – Vivo V5S

The V5S will be available in Matte Black and Crown Gold colours and carries a steep price tag of Rs. 18,990 in India (around 2000 Yuan, $296). The device will be available for purchase as from May 6 when the Matte Black variant will go on sale. The Crown Gold variant will be up for grabs as from May 20.

